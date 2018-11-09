Tennis Channel to Launch Countdown-Themed Series

Tennis Channel will launch a new countdown show that highlights several tennis-themed categories, the network said Thursday.

The original series, The Ten, launches Nov. 11 and highlights a different debate-spurring list each week, according to network officials. The eight-episode series will be hosted by Jason Biggs (American Pie, Orange Is the New Black) and will launch with a countdown of the top 10 men’s tennis players of all time.

"The Ten brings the never-ending debates from sports bars, tennis courts and living rooms to Tennis Channel," said John MacDonald, senior VP, programming. "We're excited to give fans the opportunity to rank their favorites against Tennis Channel in this new multiplatform series."