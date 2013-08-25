Tennis Channel Serves TV Everywhere to Verizon, NCTC Subscribers

After serving up a free mobile app during its coverage of the French Open this May and June, Tennis Channel is jumping into the TV Everywhere game with Verizon FiOS TV and the National Cable Television Cooperative, beginning with the 2013 U.S. Open.

Tennis Channel is launching its initial TV Everywhere application with authenticated subscribers to the telco's and the coop's video services, who will be able to access the network's linear stream on computers, tablets and mobile devices. Network officials expect other distributors to be on Tennis' side of the TV Everywhere net in the fourth quarter.

Verizon FiOS TV users can log on through the My Verizon online portal, while NCTC has added Tennis Channel to its WatchTVEverywhere authentication system. Moreover, authorized Verizon and co-op subs can view Tennis' linear stream after signing onto the new authentication feature on the Tennis Channel Everywhere app. Tennis launched that app during its coverage of the 2013 French Open as users were able to watch match coverage from Roland Garros. Subsequently, the app has been home to highlights and other Tennis content, but not the network's linear feed.

