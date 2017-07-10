Tennis Channel Serves Up New Deal With Nielsen

The Tennis Channel said it signed a new deal with Nielsen that will give it national TV ratings in addition to the local TV ratings it has been receiving.

Tennis Channel last year was acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has been volleying with Nielsen about the local ratings service for its large group of TV stations.

Nielsen says Tennis Channel will be getting minute-by-minute viewership information and measurement of program and commercial performance.

"With today's ever changing media landscape, it's important for us to get insights into our viewers in order to assess our performance," said Steve Badeau, senior VP of research at Tennis Channel. "By expanding our relationship with Nielsen, to include National TV Ratings, we'll now have a complete view of our audience across local and national TV. Nielsen continues to evolve and provide offerings that allow us to showcase the growing fan base of tennis to our valuable and potential advertisers."

Nielsen says it will also provide Tennis Channel with advertising intelligence about ad spending across categories, markets and media.

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Tennis Channel," said Peter Bradbury, managing director of Nielsen national television client solutions. "At Nielsen, we are committed to providing our clients best-in-class products that deliver valuable insights into their viewers and support their ad sales process. We look forward to working closely with Tennis Channel and to helping enable their business success with our suite of gold-standard, independent and accredited measurement solutions."