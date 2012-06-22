Tennis Channel Inks Multiyear Contract Renewal With Macatee

Tennis Channel has made sure that one of its key players will remain on its court.

The network has reached a multiyear contract renewal with Bill Macatee, the veteran sportscaster who leads its coverage at the sport's four Grand Slam events. The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, comes on the eve of Tennis Channel's upcoming coverage of Wimbledon, where Macatee again will play a prominent role.

During the U.S. Open and Australian Open, Macatee, who has been with Tennis since 2007, will continue to serve as anchor and play-by-play man, introducing each day's coverage and detailing the match action. A talented interviewer, Macatee serves up those skills with the network's expansive encore and highlights studio shows Wimbledon Primetime and French Open Tonight, on which he also serves as a producer.

