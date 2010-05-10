Tennis Channel Extends McEnroe For French Open

Tennis Channel has extended John McEnroe as the lead analyst for its French Open coverage through 2013, the network announced Monday (May 10). The Hall-of-Fame tennis player has covered the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros for the past four years and will begin calling this year's tournament on May 23.

As in past years, McEnroe will provide insight and analysis for the network's primetime show, French Open Tonight. He will also appear with fellow analyst and Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova.

"It's been great representing Tennis Channel since our first French Open broadcast," said McEnroe in a statment. "Im glad to extend our relationship and am looking forward to getting back into the Roland Garros booth again in May."

McEnroe has been one of the most recognizable and outspoken tennis players in the game since breaking onto the scene in the late 1970s. He won 77 singles titles and 78 doubles titles during his distinguished career, including four US Open and three Wimbledon championships. He was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 1999.

This year, Tennis Channel will air more than 230 hours of programming related to the French Open, including live matches, encore showings and highlight shows. The network will air all programming in high-definition.