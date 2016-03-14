Tennis Channel Extends French Open Pay TV Rights

Weeks after being bought by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Tennis Channel Monday said it has secured all pay-TV rights to the upcoming Roland Garros tournament, better known as the French Open.

The network will now offer 80% of all live, televised Roland Garros competition, which begins May 22, after it added match blocks that it had sublicensed to ESPN for the first nine years of its rights agreement with the tournament, according to network officials.

With the deal, which runs through 2023, the channel will increase its coverage of the Grand Slam tournament by 50 hours to 110 beginning this May.

