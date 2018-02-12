Tennis Channel Extends Deal for ATP Masters

Tennis Channel said it extended its rights agreement with ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP World Tour, to air ATP World Tour Masters events.

The new deal give Tennis Channel live, over-the-top streaming rights to the Masters event, which will be offered through its Tennis Channel Plus subscription service. The network also has expanded video-on-demand rights and network access to classic matches and clips from the ATP Media archive.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tennis Channel will now televise all but three ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and 500 events. The three exceptions are Indian Wells, Miami and the Nitto ATP Finals (pictured).

"This extension more than doubles our tournament lineup on Tennis Channel Plus and gives subscribers a more comprehensive live tennis schedule throughout the year," said Adam Ware, senior VP, head of digital and new business development, Tennis Channel. "In the almost four years since introducing our premium OTT service, we've been committed to steadily growing the platform and giving tennis fans more of what they want live and on demand, and this is a significant step toward that mission."

ATP Media CEO Mark Webster added, "Tennis Channel continues to be a highly valued broadcast partner of ATP Media, and we are delighted to be able to not only extend our existing agreement with them, but also expand the scope of their rights to allow even more live tennis to be seen across the U.S. via Tennis Channel's exciting new Tennis Channel Plus digital subscription service.”