Tennis Channel Extends Carillo's Contract Through 2016

Tennis Channel has signed Mary Carillo to a three-year contract extension that will expand her role with the network and keep the versatile journalist on its air through 2016.

In addition to her current French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open assignments, the Emmy Award-winning sportscaster will cover March’s Sony Open Tennis tournament in Miami—one of the sport’s six largest events—and numerous other competitions throughout the year from Los Angeles as part of Tennis Channel’s in-studio team.

Carillo, fresh off her duties for NBC Sports Group at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, joined Tennis Channel in 2011, when she hosted the network’s live tournament desks at the French Open in Paris and U.S. Open in New York. In 2012, she added Wimbledon to the list and appeared in numerous segments on the network’s Wimbledon Primetime set on the tournament grounds in London. She was part of Tennis Channel’s on-air team at all three events again in 2013. Carillo made select on-air appearances during Tennis Channel’s 2012 coverage of Miami’s Sony Open Tennis tournament, an event she will add to her annual duties starting next month.

