TelevisionWithoutPity Announces 2010 Tubey Award Results

TelevisionWithoutPity.com announced the winners of the 2010 Tubey Awards Wednesday morning.

The awards, described as "a unique opportunity for TV junkies to choose the best, worst, most painful and just plain craziest characters, series, moments and more from the 2009-2010 television season" brought in over 3.2 million votes, a 39% increase from last year's awards.

Fans voted in 72 categories. The major winners include:

· Best Comedy: "Glee" (Fox)

· Most Improved Show: "Parks and Recreation" (NBC)

· Most Painful Series Cancellation: "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" (NBC)

· Best Reality Show Moment: "Jersey Shore - Snooki Gets Punched in the Face" (MTV)

· Most Welcome New Character: Godric, "True Blood" (HBO)

· Best Candid Reality Show: "Mythbusters" (Discovery)

· Most Anticipated New Series of 2010-2011: "The Cape" (NBC)

· Best Romantic Relationship: House and Cuddy, "House" (Fox)

· Favorite Character: Sarah Walker, "Chuck" (NBC)

· Favorite Actor: Nathan Fillion, "Castle" (ABC)

· Best Season Finale: "The Vampire Diaries" (CW)

· Best Returning Show: "Mad Men" (AMC)

· Least Improved Show: "Heroes" (NBC)

· Worst Reality Show: "Jon & Kate Plus 8" (TLC)

To see a complete list of winners, go to http://www.televisionwithoutpity.com/tubeys/

