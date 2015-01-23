Television Academy Taps Spencer as Senior VP, Media & Brand Management

The Television Academy named Susan Spencer as senior VP of media & brand management on Friday.

Spencer will lead brand management, marketing and PR, as well as editorial, operations and P&L for the Television Academy’s media platforms. Spencer will also highlight initiatives such as a new Media Center on the NoHo campus and the expansion of electronic voting for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Susan has a proven track record as one of the entertainment world’s most effective marketers,” said Maury McIntyre, president and COO. “The Academy is at the forefront of a remarkable moment of innovation for the industry and Susan will play a key leadership role in this transformation.”

Spencer previously was the head of marketing for DreamWorks Animation, SKG. Prior to that she held senior leadership roles with Fox Consumer Products and Universal Studios Hollywood