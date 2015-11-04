Television Academy Partners With Got Your 6 on Storytellers Events

The Television Academy is linking up with Got Your 6 on its Storytellers events in November, which highlight veteran issues.

Got Your 6 Storytellers showcases veterans’ skillsets and experience in strengthening communities and highlights creators telling those stories.

The events, which look to encourage content creators to accurately depict veterans on TV, will be held Nov. 5 and Nov. 10.

The Nov. 5 Storyteller event will be held at the HBO Theatre in New York with producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty), actor J.W. Cortes (Gotham) and veteran Danielle Green. The Nov. 10 event will be held at Paramount Pictures Studios’ Sherry Lansing Theatre in Los Angeles and feature Charlie Ebersol and Nate Boyer, among others.

“The mission of Got Your 6 is to bridge the civilian-military divide, and one of the most important ways we do that is by speaking to television and film creators, and giving them the tools to normalize their portrayal of veterans,” said Rob Gordon, president of Be The Change, the parent organization of Got Your 6. “There is no more respected entity in television than the Television Academy, so we are truly honored and elated to add this esteemed organization to produce Storytellers. This is more than a nonprofit partnership: it’s an incredible opportunity for veterans to speak directly to the writers, producers, studio executives and performers who create popular media.”