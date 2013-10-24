Television Academy Hands Out 65th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards

The Television Academy presented the 65th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards on Wednesday to a packed room at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood.

Master of ceremonies Sarah Shahi, who stars in CBS' Person of Interest, helped dole out a total of five Emmys, two achievement awards and two plaques.

"I've always felt that no matter what your job is when it comes to the art of storytelling no one person is more important than the other," Shahi said during the event.

"Thank you and congratulations to all the recipients and thank you for making people like myself look like I know what I'm doing," she added.

One of the biggest kudos of the night went to Sony Pictures Technology President Chris Cookson, who received a standing ovation when he accepted the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'd like to thank the academy," he said. "It's funny. When you're in the engineering side and you see people do that… You never think actually that as an engineer you're ever going to thank the Academy for anything. So, I'd like to thank the Academy."

June Lockhart, who played Timmy's mother in the classic television show Lassie, also got the crowd on their feet when she took the stage to present an Engineering Emmy to YouTube.

The additional Engineering Emmy recipients were: Aspera Inc., for the company's FASP Transport Technology; Josh Kline, Digital Dailies; iZotope, for its RX Audio Repair Technology; and Lightcraft Technology, for the Previzion Virtual Studio System.

Sennheiser Electronic Corporation received the Philo T. Farnsworth Award for contributions to the industry over the years.

Engineering Plaques were given to Lawo AG for its networking and routing system and Final Draft for the screenwriting software of the same name.

"I have dreamt about this moment since I was very young," said Marc Madnick, president, CEO and cofounder of Final Draft, Inc. "Except in my dream, I was getting an award for best writer…So like the old saying goes, those that can't do make software."