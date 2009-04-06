Telepictures' Mathis Picks Up Production Deal

Warner Bros.-owned Telepictures Productions has signed a first-look production deal with Greg Mathis, said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Telepictures. Mathis is the star of Judge Greg Mathis, which has been airing across the country in syndication for ten seasons.

Under terms of the deal, Mathis Productions will develop new programs for all syndicated dayparts -- including daytime, access and late fringe. Mathis serves as an executive consultant to Judge Jeanine Pirro, which is entering its second season and its first in broadcast syndication. The production company has its eyes on all types of syndicated formats, including game, talk and reality.

"The Judge has a proven track record with the audience and is a prolific idea generator with great programming and producing instincts," said Estey McLoughlin in a statement. "We look forward to working with him on creating relevant programming with an inspirational message."