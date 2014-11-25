Telepictures Developing Suze Orman Strip

Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures, is developing a new daytime strip with personal financial expert, Suze Orman, titled Suze Orman’s Money Wars.

The show will take Orman’s financial expertise to families, friends and couples who are arguing about money, and help them solve their problems.

Orman, who was one of Oprah Winfrey's most frequent guests and is a contributor to O Magazine, currently stars on CNBC’s The Suze Orman Show, which will conclude in March 2015 after airing for 14 years.