Telemundo's 'La Reina Del Sur' Draws 4.2M Viewers, Highest Rating in Network History
Telemundo's May 30 finale of La Reina Del Sur averaged 4.2 million viewers, the highest in the network's 19-year history.
The
popular novela drew 2.8 in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
media research. It was the top-rated program across all key demos for
the 10 p.m. slot, and was first in total viewers in New York, Miami,
Chicago and tied for first in Los Angeles.
The finale helped the network record its best May ever and lead all Spanish-language networks in growth among 18-49 adults.
For the first time, the network will launch an Emmy campaign for star Kate del Castillo.
