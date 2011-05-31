Telemundo's 'La Reina Del Sur' Draws 4.2M Viewers, Highest Rating in Network History

Telemundo's May 30 finale of La Reina Del Sur averaged 4.2 million viewers, the highest in the network's 19-year history.

The

popular novela drew 2.8 in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

media research. It was the top-rated program across all key demos for

the 10 p.m. slot, and was first in total viewers in New York, Miami,

Chicago and tied for first in Los Angeles.

The finale helped the network record its best May ever and lead all Spanish-language networks in growth among 18-49 adults.

For the first time, the network will launch an Emmy campaign for star Kate del Castillo.