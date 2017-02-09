Telemundo's Borjas Upped to VP of Production

Veteran Telemundo producer Richard Borjas has been named to the newly created post of VP of production.

Borjas will oversee production and development of shows including Un Nuevo Día and Suelta La Sopa. He will continue to be based in Miami, reporting to Jesús Torres Viera, executive VP of entertainment.

Borjas has been with Telemundo for the past five years, and before that he was a supervising producer on Lifetime's The Balancing Act and a freelance producer for Good Morning America.

His resume also includes over a decade as a producer at Univision.