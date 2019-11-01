Telemundo to Air ‘Miss Universe’ in December

The 68th edition of Miss Universe airs on Telemundo Sunday, Dec. 8 from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The action happens live at 7 p.m. ET. More than 90 countries and territories will be represented in the pageant.

Miss Universe “celebrates ambitious women of all cultures and backgrounds who have positively impacted their countries and helped empower others,” according to organizers. Catriona Gray of the Philippines won last year.

Fox aired Miss Universe in 2018.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Miss Universe competition to Hispanic families in their own language,” said Ronald Day, executive VP of Telemundo Entertainment. “Hispanics have come to love this international event where they can support Latina contestants and more importantly, showcase our rich culture to millions of people across the globe.”

Telemundo will also feature coverage of the preliminary events. Miss Universe previously aired in Spanish on Azteca America (2015-18).

Miss Universe is a production of Endeavor Content’s non-scripted group.