Telemundo Station Group Taps José Alberto Suárez as President/GM of KVDA San Antonio

The Telemundo Station Group has appointed José Alberto Suárez as president and general manager of KVDA, the Telemundo O&O in San Antonio. In the position, he will lead overall management of Telemundo 60’s operations.

Suárez, who begins Tuesday, will report to Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group.

“José is an innovative and creative leader with proven experience leading various television stations newsrooms and marketing and sales departments across his 20-year local television career,” Martinez said. “Telemundo 60 has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and I’m excited to see how José will use his many talents, including his creativity, innovation and exceptional drive, to help Telemundo 60 grow even further and help the station continue to serve the San Antonio community.”

Suárez had been director of creative services and local programming at WTVJ South Florida, where during his tenure he also executive produced the station’s local weekday newscasts and its local weekday entertainment show in addition to leading marketing, sales promotion and community outreach. He previously served as director of digital platforms for the Telemundo Station Group, managing online editorial content for the company’s stations nationwide.

“I am thrilled to join the Telemundo 60 team and to return to Texas, where I loved my time as news director at KSAN many years ago,” Suárez said. “Telemundo 60 has experienced significant growth and I’m excited to have an opportunity to lead the innovation and evolution that will help Telemundo 60 reach new heights.”