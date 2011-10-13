Telemundo Sets First GOP Debate

Telemundo, the Spanish-language network owned by

NBCUniversal, will host its first ever primary Republican debate in December,

moderated by news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart.

The debate will take place in Las Vegas in early December,

and focus on issues relevant to the Hispanic community, like jobs, health,

education and immigration.

The primetime debate will be produced in partnership with

NBC and be broadcast live in Spanish on Telemundo and its stations.