Telemundo’s Silberwasser to Be Interviewed by María Celeste Arrarás at Hispanic Television Summit

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News announced Monday Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo Network, will be interviewed by María Celeste Arrarás, co-anchor of Noticiero Telemundo and host of Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste, at the 13th annual Hispanic Television Summit.

The session, “The Importance of Creating Original Content for Today’s Hispanic Audiences,” is part of the one-day event detailing the Hispanic TV business in the U.S. and around the world and will be held Oct. 22 at Park Central Hotel in New York.

The Hispanic Television Summit is part of NewBay Media’s New York City Television Week, which also includes The Next TV Summit & Expo, The Content Show, Advanced Advertising and the B&C Hall of Fame.

“Telemundo’s continued participation in the Hispanic Television Summit is extremely gratifying,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News. “The high profile participation of both Luis and Maria Celeste - two of the most noteworthy and influential figures in all of Hispanic television - underscores the Summit’s position as the premiere industry conference of its kind.”

