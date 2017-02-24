Telemundo’s Jackie Hernandez Leaving Company
Telemundo veteran executive Jackie Hernandez is departing the company on March 17, network executives said Friday.
Hernandez served in many strategic positions during her nearly decade tenure at the Spanish-language network, most recently as chief marketing officer. Hernandez also served in strategic executive positions across key areas of the NBCU-owned network including ad sales and digital media.
Hernandez, a 2013 Multichannel News "Wonder Women" honoree, joined Telemundo in 2008 as its COO, leading a rebrand of the network and helping better position the network to reach its U.S.-based Hispanic target audience.
For the full story go to Multichannel.com.
