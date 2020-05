Telemundo’s Don Francisco Te Invita drew 2.9 million viewers to its Oct. 9 premiere, according to Nielsen.

The show, which marked Mario Kreutzberger’s return to TV, also nabbed a 1.45 among adults 18-49.

Kreutzberger, also known as Don Francisco, hosts the Sunday night talk and variety show with Jessica Carrillo.

