Telemundo’s Diaz-Balart Joins MSNBC Lineup

In another example of corporate synergy between NBCUniversal’s Spanish and English-language properties, Telemundo’s Jose Diaz-Balart will join MSNBC’s daily lineup.

Diaz-Balart, who coanchors Noticiero Telemundo and hosts Enfoque con Jose Diaz-Balart, will anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. from Miami. The network said Diaz-Balart will continue his role with the two Spanish-language programs.

Diaz-Balart will begin next month, taking over the slot from Chris Jansing, who will relocate to Washington, D.C. as NBC News’ Senior White House Correspondent.

“MSNBC is committed to engaging new audiences and communities. To that end, I’ve been talking with Jose for several months about bringing his voice to MSNBC,” said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. “He has a keen understanding of the political landscape and three decades of experience in both broadcast and cable news. We’re fortunate to have a journalist of Jose’s caliber join our line-up. Many thanks to our partners at Telemundo for supporting this unique arrangement.”