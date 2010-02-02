Telemundo Rolls Out Enhances Local Newscasts in Key Markets
Telemundo began
broadcasting enhanced local newscasts in four markets Monday (Feb. 1)
as part of a comprehensive news division strategy after the network
committed to an increased investment in local news in December.
KXTX Dallas launched an early 5 p.m. newscast,
Noticiero Telemundo Dallas, which allows the community to be part of the show.
It is anchored by three-time Emmy winner Nancy Leal.
Another 10 p.m. newscast will explore one particular topic of the day in depth in addition to more traditional news fare.
Four-time Emmy winner Norma Garcia will anchor.
Telemundo’s Houston station, KTMD, also launched
Noticiero Telemundo, which will also focus on community participation.
KSTS San Jose launched Noticiero Telemundo 48 San Jose Monday with a 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscast.
A 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. installment of Noticiero will begin airing on KTAZ Phoenix Feb. 14.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.