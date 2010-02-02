Telemundo Rolls Out Enhances Local Newscasts in Key Markets

Telemundo began

broadcasting enhanced local newscasts in four markets Monday (Feb. 1)

as part of a comprehensive news division strategy after the network

committed to an increased investment in local news in December.



KXTX Dallas launched an early 5 p.m. newscast,

Noticiero Telemundo Dallas, which allows the community to be part of the show.

It is anchored by three-time Emmy winner Nancy Leal.

Another 10 p.m. newscast will explore one particular topic of the day in depth in addition to more traditional news fare.

Four-time Emmy winner Norma Garcia will anchor.

Telemundo’s Houston station, KTMD, also launched

Noticiero Telemundo, which will also focus on community participation.

KSTS San Jose launched Noticiero Telemundo 48 San Jose Monday with a 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscast.

A 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. installment of Noticiero will begin airing on KTAZ Phoenix Feb. 14.