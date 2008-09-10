Telemundo Promotes Guerra

Joanna Guerra was promoted from vice president, network news, to senior VP of network news at Telemundo.

She will report to Telemundo president Don Browne.

"Johanna is a talented, dedicated and experienced journalist,” Browne said. “She is a determined and passionate news executive, a natural leader with the vision to lead our award-winning news division into this rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Guerra, who worked at MSNBC before joining Telemundo, is tasked with “developing strategic plans for all of the network’s news properties and supervising all news programming for Telemundo,” the network said in a statement.

“Additionally, Guerra oversees the network’s domestic and international news bureaus in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and Mexico City, as well as the development of on-air talent and communications,” Telemundo added.