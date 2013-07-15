Telemundo to Produce Spanish-Language Version of 'Top Chef'

Telemundo will produce a Spanish-language version of Bravo's Top Chef, called Top Chef: Estrellas (Top Chef Stars), to air next season.

The Spanish-language version will feature eight Hispanic celebrities competing for a $100,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice. Lorena Garcia, who competed on season four of Top Chef Masters, James Beard, Jamie Martin Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu will serve as judges. Novela star Aylin Mujica

will be the host.

"Top Chef: Estrellas is an innovative television concept that blends the best of Bravo's successful Top Chef franchise with the intense passion our audience has for their favorite stars," said Daniel Cubillo, VP, content development, non-scripted, for Telemundo. "Telemundo continues to innovate by bringing for the first time a cooking competition to Spanish-language primetime television."

Top Chef: Estrellas becomes the second series that Telemundo has adapted from one of its fellow NBCUniversal cable siblings; the network also has La Voz Kids, a version of NBC's The Voice.