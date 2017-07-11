Telemundo to Preview 2018 World Cup Coverage at Hispanic Television Summit

Telemundo executives will give attendees of the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit a sneak preview of Telemundo’s plans for Spanish-language television coverage and promotion of the upcoming FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Telemundo executives, who are each steering a different segment of the network’s maiden coverage of the World Cup, represent various divisions of the NBCUniversal organization and include Ray Warren, president Telemundo Deportes; Jim Bell, president NBC Olympics Production & Programming and the executive producer of Telemundo World Cup; Laura Molen, executive vice president, advertising sales, Lifestyle Group and Telemundo Enterprises, NBCUniversal; and Eli Velazquez, executive vice president, programming, production and content, Telemundo Deportes.

FIFA World Cup is historically the most popular sports event for Hispanic viewers—and the advertisers who want to reach them. Most recently the global sports event generated more than $175 million in Hispanic television ad revenue alone.

“There’s nothing bigger for Hispanic TV sports fans than World Cup,” said Louis Hillelson, group publisher and vice president of NewBay Media’sMultichannel NewsandBroadcasting & Cable. "We know that Telemundo is excited to be delivering this iconic sports event to Latino viewers for the first time."

