Telemundo, Nostromo Partner on Games, Reality

Spanish-language network Telemundo has entered into a long-term agreement with production company Nostromo America to develop game and reality shows for the U.S Hispanic market.

Over 25 years, Nostromo America President Giorgio Aresu and VP Alan Tacher haveproduced an array of game and reality shows in Spain, Mexico and Italy, including Gente con Chispa, Aplauso, Aplauso and Chispa Musica! Aresu created Nostromo America, LLC this year to expand his productions into the U.S. TV market.

Said Telemundo-RTI President and Head of Production Patricio Wills, “"It is only natural that Telemundo partner with one of the best producers of the variety television genre in the industry."

NBC Universal-owned Telemundo currently reaches 93% of U.S. Hispanic households in 142 markets.