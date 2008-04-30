Telemundo, Nielsen to Open Pulse Research Center

Telemundo Communications Group is partnering with Nielsen to open the Pulse Research Center, a “state-of-the-art research facility” at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles.

The plant is equipped with Nielsen’s latest digital equipment for focus-group testing and touch-screen survey-data collection, including Webcam/video clips, interview capabilities and linkage with Nielsen ViewerCast in 15 research sites across the country.

Telemundo also announced that it is subscribing to IAG Research, adding that it is the first Spanish-language network client of the ad-performance-measurement giant. Nielsen bought IAG for $225 million earlier this month.

“As the media landscape rapidly evolves, understanding the exceptional value we bring to our clients is essential to building partnerships and to the future of our business,” Telemundo president Don Browne said. “Telemundo has embraced research as a way to know our audience and to bring insights that produce solutions in an increasingly complex environment.”