Telemundo,NFL Extend Partnership Through 2013 Season

Telemundo

announced Tuesday that it has extended its six-year partnership with the

National Football League through the 2013 season.

Along with NBC

Sports, Telemundo will offer season-long, Spanish-language coverage of the NFL,

which includes three simulcasts of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Sept. 25

will be the first broadcast, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the

Indianapolis Colts; the network will also air an NFL Hispanic Heritage special

prior to the game for Hispanic Heritage Month. The other two games will be Dec.

11 (New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys) and Dec. 18 (Baltimore Ravens-San Diego

Chargers).

Jessi Losada will

serve as the host for the simulcasts, with René Giraldo and Edgar López will

call the play-by-play.

"Telemundo's

continued partnership with the NFL is one that our viewers and advertisers

expect and have embraced. Deportes Telemundo is committed to lead and innovate

in our industry and this expanded relationship with the NFL and NBC Sports is

another example of that commitment," said Jorge Hidalgo, senior EVP of

Telemundo Sports.

Along with the

games, the new agreement will bring three live specials to the network: 2011

NFL Kickoff Presented by Verizon on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., an NFL Playoff special

on Jan. 7 and a one-hour Super Bowl special on Feb. 4.

"With the support

of NBC Sports, we are excited to expand our partnership with Telemundo to offer

our Hispanic fans more NFL programming in Spanish," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL

vice president of fan strategy and marketing. "More than 32 million Hispanics

watched the 2010 NFL season. It's an exciting time for our fans as Telemundo

expands NFL programming throughout the next three years."