Telemundo,NFL Extend Partnership Through 2013 Season
Telemundo
announced Tuesday that it has extended its six-year partnership with the
National Football League through the 2013 season.
Along with NBC
Sports, Telemundo will offer season-long, Spanish-language coverage of the NFL,
which includes three simulcasts of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Sept. 25
will be the first broadcast, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the
Indianapolis Colts; the network will also air an NFL Hispanic Heritage special
prior to the game for Hispanic Heritage Month. The other two games will be Dec.
11 (New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys) and Dec. 18 (Baltimore Ravens-San Diego
Chargers).
Jessi Losada will
serve as the host for the simulcasts, with René Giraldo and Edgar López will
call the play-by-play.
"Telemundo's
continued partnership with the NFL is one that our viewers and advertisers
expect and have embraced. Deportes Telemundo is committed to lead and innovate
in our industry and this expanded relationship with the NFL and NBC Sports is
another example of that commitment," said Jorge Hidalgo, senior EVP of
Telemundo Sports.
Along with the
games, the new agreement will bring three live specials to the network: 2011
NFL Kickoff Presented by Verizon on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., an NFL Playoff special
on Jan. 7 and a one-hour Super Bowl special on Feb. 4.
"With the support
of NBC Sports, we are excited to expand our partnership with Telemundo to offer
our Hispanic fans more NFL programming in Spanish," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL
vice president of fan strategy and marketing. "More than 32 million Hispanics
watched the 2010 NFL season. It's an exciting time for our fans as Telemundo
expands NFL programming throughout the next three years."
