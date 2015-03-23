Telemundo, NBC Universo Unveil 2015 FIFA Schedules

As part of its inaugural presentation under its multimedia rights deal with FIFA, NBC Universo will be the home of team USA group stage matches in the upcoming Women’s World Cup from Canada and the men’s U-20 competition from New Zealand.

Telemundo and NBC Universo, the Spanish-language cable network formerly known as mun2, this year will combine to offer 560 hours of soccer action from those events, as well the Beach Soccer World Cup and U-17 competitions across multiple platforms

Coverage will include 344 hours of online and mobile live-streams making it the first time that all 52 matches of the quartet of FIFA tourneys will be made available in Spanish to a nationwide audience.

