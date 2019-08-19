Telemundo Names Production Fellows

NBCU's Telemundo Global Studios (TGS) has unveiled the first class of its TGS Fellowship Program to develop new production talent for Hispanic media.

The inaugural class of fellows come from the U.S., Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. They are Manuel Arias, Erick Diaz, Nestor Duque, Lara Fernandez, Lucio Mansilla, Valeria Martino, Natalia Plazas. They were chosen from over 400 applications from 17 countries.

The 18-month program is meant to immerse the class in "business development, production and distribution" of Spanish-language TV.

The program includes an initial 14-day "boot camp" with Telemundo "faculty" in Miami, virtual workshops, and networking events.

“As the largest producer of Spanish-language scripted content in the U.S., we will provide these fellows with the absolute best education to usher the next generation of Spanish-language content creators," said Fabrizio Alcobe, SVP of talent at TGS.

TGS produces more than 800 hours of scripted primetime programming each year.