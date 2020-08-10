Telemundo Names Figueroa GM at WTMO Orlando

Migdalia Figueroa has been named president and general manager of Telemundo’s WTMO Orlando. She reports to Manuel Martinez, president of Telemundo Station Group. Figueroa departs NBCUniversal’s WTVJ Miami, where she has been VP of news.

“Migdalia is a well-respected leader across our group. Her vast experience and commitment to creating a work culture that prioritizes employees’ professional development while encouraging collaboration and innovation in the workplace make her the perfect person to lead Telemundo 31,” said Martinez.

Figueroa joined NBCUniversal in 2005. She had been VP of news at WTVJ for eight years. Prior to that, she was senior VP of content and branding at Telemundo Station Group. Figueroa was VP of news at Telemundo-owned WSCV Miami from 2005 to 2010.