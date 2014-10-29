Telemundo, mun2 Set Inaugural World Cup Coverage Plans

Telemundo and mun2 unveiled the first look at their broadcast plans for the FIFA World Cup, beginning with next summer’s Women’s World Cup from Canada.

Telemundo, which takes over Spanish-language rights from Univision (Fox has the English-language rights), said it plans to air over 550 hours of FIFA soccer along with sister cabler mun2 in 2015, totaling 188 games.

The 2015 coverage will be highlighted by the Women’s World Cup and three other FIFA events: Men’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, Men’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The network’s matches will be led by commentator Andres Cantor, along with Sammy Sadovnik and former players Carlos Hermosillo and Manuel Sol.

“We are proud to see the first tangible manifestation of this major acquisition, which will bring unprecedented exposure for Telemundo and mun2,” said Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic enterprises and content at NBCUniversal. “And offer a unique opportunity to accelerate audience growth and consolidate our position in the industry.”

Telemundo also shared the official logo for the 2018 Men’s World Cup in Russia.

