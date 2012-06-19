Telemundo Media Plans Over 173 Hours of Olympic Coverage
Telemundo Media is planning the most extensive
Spanish-language Olympic coverage ever, with over 173 hours of programming
across multiple platforms.
Coverage will be live from both London
and the network's Miami studios, featuring
more than 20 on-air presenters, commentators, hosts and reporters. The coverage
will be led by acclaimed Spanish-language sportscaster Andrés Cantor and Jessi
Losada, with soccer guru Sammy Sadovnik and former Olympic athletes Manuel Sol
and Erik Morales contributing as well.
"Telemundo will redefine the Olympic Games experience for
U.S. Hispanics," said Jorge Hidalgo, executive VP of Sports for
Telemundo Media and executive producer of Telemundo's coverage. "Whether it is
watching our live competitions, feeling inspired by the performance of a
Hispanic athlete or just enjoying the ambiance of the Games, our viewers will
experience London 2012 in unprecedented ways."
Telemundo is planning to roll out its largest-ever digital
platform, which will include live-streaming online and on mobile devices for the first
time. More than 200 hours of Spanish-language digital video will available to
authenticated subscribers, including all of the network's on-air broadcasts and
the live-streaming of trials involving Hispanic athletes. Two websites
will be dedicated for the Games; Olimpiadastelemundo.com
will supply the video streaming for subscribers and trial results, while Deportestelemundo.com will offer news,
analysis, color stories, profiles and lifestyle coverage.
Telemundo's digital platform will be fully integrated to
NBC's via NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo.
"The power of social media, mobile applications and digital
interaction has become an expectation for our fans and users and we have made a
concerted effort to ensure that their Olympic experience on these platforms
will inform and entertain like never before," said Eli Velásquez, VP of sports for Telemundo Media and co-executive producer of
Telemundo's coverage.
Mun2, Telemundo's cable network, will feature, mun2 Londres, which will feature behind
the scenes looks at the events in London,
co-hosted by Guadalupe Venegas and Omar Amador.
