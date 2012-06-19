Telemundo Media Plans Over 173 Hours of Olympic Coverage

Telemundo Media is planning the most extensive

Spanish-language Olympic coverage ever, with over 173 hours of programming

across multiple platforms.

Coverage will be live from both London

and the network's Miami studios, featuring

more than 20 on-air presenters, commentators, hosts and reporters. The coverage

will be led by acclaimed Spanish-language sportscaster Andrés Cantor and Jessi

Losada, with soccer guru Sammy Sadovnik and former Olympic athletes Manuel Sol

and Erik Morales contributing as well.

"Telemundo will redefine the Olympic Games experience for

U.S. Hispanics," said Jorge Hidalgo, executive VP of Sports for

Telemundo Media and executive producer of Telemundo's coverage. "Whether it is

watching our live competitions, feeling inspired by the performance of a

Hispanic athlete or just enjoying the ambiance of the Games, our viewers will

experience London 2012 in unprecedented ways."

Telemundo is planning to roll out its largest-ever digital

platform, which will include live-streaming online and on mobile devices for the first

time. More than 200 hours of Spanish-language digital video will available to

authenticated subscribers, including all of the network's on-air broadcasts and

the live-streaming of trials involving Hispanic athletes. Two websites

will be dedicated for the Games; Olimpiadastelemundo.com

will supply the video streaming for subscribers and trial results, while Deportestelemundo.com will offer news,

analysis, color stories, profiles and lifestyle coverage.

Telemundo's digital platform will be fully integrated to

NBC's via NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo.

"The power of social media, mobile applications and digital

interaction has become an expectation for our fans and users and we have made a

concerted effort to ensure that their Olympic experience on these platforms

will inform and entertain like never before," said Eli Velásquez, VP of sports for Telemundo Media and co-executive producer of

Telemundo's coverage.

Mun2, Telemundo's cable network, will feature, mun2 Londres, which will feature behind

the scenes looks at the events in London,

co-hosted by Guadalupe Venegas and Omar Amador.