Telemundo Lines Up Sponsors For Latin American Music Awards

American Express, Sprint and Ulta Beauty have signed up as new sponsors of Telemundo’s broadcast of the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

Returning sponsors include Comcast, Denny’s, Domino’s, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Wells Fargo will be the sponsor of Refreshed, a bilingual Instagram Live show recapping the best entertainment news surrounding the show and its crossover artists.

The Latin American Music Awards air Thursday night. Many of the advertisers are participating in NBCU’s commercial innovation initiative designed to add value to traditional 30-second spots.

For the first time during the Latin AMA, a American Express’ brand message will be introduced by a scripted commercial launch--one of the products in NBCU’s initiative.

American Express will also sponsor content leading up to the award show during the newscast Un Nuevo Dia and in a prime time sneak peek feature.

Sprint’s sponsorship includes a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals with performer Prince Royce. One of Sprint’s robots, Roberto, will be featured in show content and in a congratulations message to the winner of the Best Video in Latin Music award.

Ulta Beauty teamed up with Telemundo to produce a series of videos during Hispanic Heritage Month that featured stars Jeimy Osorio, Litzy and Sonya Smith.. The videos call on Latinas to tell what makes them beautifully unique on social media using the hashtag #bellezasinlimtes. During the LAMA broadcast, Ulta Beauty and Telemundo will present the top fan stories in a social commercial celebrating Latina diversity.

“Live event programming, tied to the passion point of music, is the ultimate place to reach the all-important Hispanic consumer, who is essential to any CMO in the United States,” said Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This year we’re pushing the needle even further, with commercial innovation, to make our valued advertisers’ messaging work harder and have a greater impact on our viewers.”