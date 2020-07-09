Telemundo Launching Late-Night Weekend Newscast

Telemundo is expanding its news output with a late-night weekend newscast that begins July 18. Vanessa Hauc will anchor the Saturday-Sunday newscast, which airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 CT. The late newscast will share the name, Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana, with the 6:30 p.m. ET newscast that Hauc also anchors.

“Our expanded weekend news coverage reinforces our commitment to providing Latinos with reliable news and information, particularly during this critical time,” said Hauc. “With the country facing a pandemic and heading into a crucial election, we want to offer our audience the most comprehensive news coverage seven days a week.”

In March, Noticias Telemundo launched a late-night weekday newscast anchored by Julio Vaqueiro. The network has also increased news coverage on its morning show Un Nuevo Dia and produced a number of primetime news specials.

Weekend sports program Zona Mixta will continue to air at 11 p.m. ET in select markets, while it will air at midnight in others.