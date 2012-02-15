Telemundo, iVillage Team to Launch "iVillage Mujer de Hoy"

NBCUniversal has combined its Telemundo and iVillage brands to create "iVillage Mujer de Hoy," a multiplatform, bilingual content destination targeting the female Hispanic audience. The offering will exist online at both iVillage and Telemundo, with highlights on Telemundo's morning show Levantate.

Beginning in May, Telemundo.com will rebrand its Spanish-language "Mujer de Hoy" channel as "iVillage Mujer de Hoy," creating both English- and Spanish-language content focusing on food, family and fashion. Jessica Serrano, editor of "iVillage Mujer de Hoy," will appear on Telemundo's Levantate to report on topics trending in the female Hispanic audience. Following her appearance, the conversation will continue online at iVillage, Telemundo.com and social media sites including Facebook and Twitter.

"As an authority in the women's digital space, iVillage was one of the first to recognize and fulfill a marketplace need," said Jodi Kahn, president of iVillage. "Today, research shows that 90% of Hispanic women search the Web for content with a Latina perspective, yet only one in five believes all their needs are met online. Now, together with the expertise of Telemundo, we are seizing an incredible opportunity to cater to another largely undeserved and sizable audience."

Existing content on iVillage will be adapted to fit into the new "iVillage Mujer de Hoy" concept, including its Babynamer tool, the "Hot Dads" contest, "Red Carpet Fever" and "Community Challenges." Content on Telemundo.com will also be made available on iVillage, with the network's talent participating in CelebVillage, iVillage's celebrity blog and iVillage5, its video series.