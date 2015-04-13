Telemundo Inks Production Agreement with Estudios TeleMéxico

Telemundo and Estudios TeleMéxico announced Monday a multi-year production agreement for primetime series and telenovelas for the network.

Telemundo Internacional will distribute series from the partnership internationally.

“We are very proud to partner with Estudios TeleMéxico to produce novelas and our signature Super Series,” said Luis Silberwasser, president, Telemundo Network. “This agreement will strengthen our primetime offerings to continue providing our international clients with the superior product they have come to expect from Telemundo.”

Estudios TeleMéxico will produce the series with Telemundo Studios in Mexico or Colombia.