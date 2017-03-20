Telemundo Hires Univision Executive Beau Ferrari

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises named Beau Ferrari as executive VP.

Ferrari was previously executive VP, corporate strategy and development for rival Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications.

In his new job, Ferrari will oversee finance, operations, corporate strategy and development to manage growth and profitability for NBCU Telemundo Enterprises.

He will report to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“I am thrilled that Beau is joining our company at this extraordinary moment in our business,” said Conde. “He is a seasoned executive with a wide range of operating, strategic and financial skills who brings a wealth of experience and deep industry relationships to our company. His unique combination of traditional and digital media experience across multiple businesses will be a great addition to our leadership team and will further position our organization as an industry leader.”

Ferrari was with Univision for eight years and served as CEO and general manager of Fusion and head of Univision Deportes. Before that he co-founded a private equity firm. He started his career as an investment banker.