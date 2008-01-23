Telemundo, Grupo Televisa Settle Suit

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and Mexican programmer Grupo Televisa settled a four-year-old lawsuit filed by Televisa.

Details of the settlement were not revealed, and Telemundo would not comment on particulars.

Televisa’s suit alleged that Telemundo interfered with Televisa’s contract with actor Mauricio Islas. The federal courts ruled that Televisa was entitled to pursue its claims and that the contract between Televisa and Islas was valid. According to a statement, “Telemundo will abide by these rulings and pledges to respect Televisa’s rights in its contracts with actors and artists.”

“Telemundo is glad that Televisa accepted the settlement and that this four-year controversy with Grupo Televisa is over,” Telemundo International president Marcos Santana said, “so Telemundo can focus on future projects with Grupo Televisa.”

Last month, Telemundo and TV Azteca settled on a separate lawsuit, with neither party accepting liability in their spat. Televisa, meanwhile, aimed a lawsuit at Univision in 2006.