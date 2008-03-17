Telemundo, Grupo Televisa Partner in Mexico

Telemundo and Spanish-language media giant Grupo Televisa are partnering to distribute Telemundo content in Mexico.

Beginning in April, Televisa’s Channel 9 will broadcast more than 1,000 hours per year of original programming from Telemundo, which is owned by NBC Universal. Grupo Televisa will also provide distribution in Mexico for a new “PayTV” channel to be launched later this year by Telemundo.

Telemundo and Televisa are also expected to sign agreements to distribute Telemundo content across Mexico on the Web, cell phones, home video and video-on-demand.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

“Together, Telemundo's content and Televisa's distribution strength in Mexico will give viewers exciting new options for entertainment content,” NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker said. "Telemundo remains an important part of our international strategy, and this is just the latest step in its dynamic growth."

Grupo Televisa executive vice president Alfonso de Angoitia said the deal “enhances our ability to offer a compelling value proposition by enabling us to bring together exciting content with extensive distribution options. By using Telemundo's high-quality, popular programming, Televisa's Channel 9 will have the opportunity to achieve substantially enhanced revenues and profitability over the long term in a highly cost-efficient manner. Telemundo’s new PayTV channel will be a great addition to Televisa’s current PayTV channel offering.”