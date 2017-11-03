Telemundo Chief Conde Gets Frank Stanton Award

Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, was given the Frank Stanton Award by the Center for Communication at its annual lunch at the Pierre Hotel in New York November 2. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle hosted.

The lunch follows a roast format. CAA agent Christy Haubegger took part in the roasting, as did Noticiero Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart and actor/singer Carlos Ponce.



Conde oversees a lively slate at Telemundo, which will feature more than 850 hours of original multi-platform content in 2017-2018, including a virtual-reality experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever Hispanic Snapchat show, and content collaborations with BuzzFeed.



Frank Stanton is the former CBS president. The Frank Stanton Award is given for excellence in communication.