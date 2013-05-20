Telemundo: Batting 1,000 on Original Content

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013



RELATED:

ABC: Reducing Repeats With Limited Series

CBS: Restocking the Comedy Coffers

Fox: '24' Ways to Retool With Comedy, Spectacle

NBC: Betting on Olympics, 'Voice' to Launch New Hits

The CW: Making Noise With Dramas

USA: Launching Original Half-Hour Comedies

Turner: Beefing Up Content Collection

ESPN: We Welcome the Competition

Univision: Expanding Its Hispanic Footprint

MundoFox: Bringing 'The X Factor,' 'Bridge' to Hispanic Viewers

Discovery en Espanl: Introducing a New Programming Genre, Vroom



Click here to view the fall primetime schedule grid.



Click here to view pilot clips and trailers from the networks' new shows.



STRATEGY: Continue to be the top producer of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanic audiences, with more than 1,000 new hours.



Coming off its best Q1 ratings ever, Telemundo Media is looking to take down the Hispanic "Goliath," Univision. Telemundo has slated more than 1,000 hours of new content for 2013-14, including five primetime telenovelas, two daytime series and a music-competition show in conjunction with Ryan Seacrest Productions.



Superstar Showdown (working title) will pit two well-known musicians against each other through four rounds of music-based games and sing-offs, with the audience voting on the winner. This will be the network's second music-competition series, alongside La Voz Kids, which the network officially renewed for a second season. La Voz Kids, an adaption of NBC's The Voice, had the best reality series premiere in Telemundo's history.



The Spanish-language broadcaster's five new primetime telenovelas are Dama y Obrero (Lady and the Worker), La Impostora (The Imposter), Reina de Corazones (Queen of Hearts), Santa Diabla (Holy Devil, working title) and Camelia la Tejana (Camelia the Texan).



For daytime, Telemundo has scheduled a celebrity newsmagazine and a family-themed game show. Suelta la Sopa will feature reports on the top entertainment and celebrity news of the day. The TMZ-style series will also offer viewers exclusive content on digital and mobile. The game show Entre Grandes Y Chicos finds children taking on their parents in role-reversal games.



At its May 14 upfront presentation, Telemundo said it has added more than 110 new advertisers since last year's upfront. Currently the No. 6 broadcast network regardless of language, Telemundo also reported it has grown 8 share points season-to-date during Monday-Sunday primetime.



"We rebranded and our viewers responded," Telemundo Media COO Jacqueline Hernandez told the upfront audience.



Telemundo is launching a new multiplatform production studio called Fluency to continue developing and producing the highest amount of original Spanish- Language content for U.S. Hispanics.



The new Los Angeles-based studio will produce programming in both English and Spanish and will produce in genres such as science fiction and adventure. Fluency currently has two series in production, La Buena Mala (The Good Bad One) and ISA.



This summer Telemundo will launch its own TV Everywhere service, TelemundoMas. The authenticated service will offer full-length episodes of more than 300 of the network's programs. TelemundoMas will offer full episodes the day after they air via a user-friendly portal that adjusts to the size of the user's screen.



"Audiences are coming to Telemundo Media in record numbers," said Emilio Romano, president, Telemundo Media. "David is hot on the heels of Goliath."