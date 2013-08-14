Telemundo to Announce Winner of Más Social (Most Social) Award on Vine

The winner of Telemundo's Más Social (Most Social) award will be revealed in a Vine video during the live telecast of the network's award show Premios Tu Mundo, the network announced Wednesday.

Additinoally, Telemundo has partnered with People en Español for the People en Español Vine Booth, which will appear on the show's blue carpet.

Premios Tu Mundo, which honors the best in novellas, fashion, music, movies and sports, is scheduled to air Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Spanish-language network also announced that Vine and zeebox will work together during the telecast to provide a smooth experience for zeebox users.

"This primetime TV special, Premios Tu Mundo, evolved from a digital experiment only 2 years ago," said Peter Blacker, executive VP, digital media & emerging business at Telemundo. "It is exciting to see how we have been able to continue to [sic] pioneering spirit of [sic] show for both our audience and advertisers by delivering a truly innovative Social TV experience."

Fred Graver, head of Twitter TV, added, "Telemundo is rewriting the rules of awards shows. Now, it's not just the presenter who will know the winner of 'Mas Social.' The Twitter and Vine audience can call out the name, too. What a great way to pull the audience into the experience."

On Tuesday, it was announced that Allstate, Volkswagen of America, L’Oreal Paris and Kraft Singles have

all signed sponsorship deals for the award show.