Telemundo to Air Spanish-Language U.S. Reality Show ‘Gran Hermano’

Telemundo announced Thursday it is adding to its programming slate Gran Hermano, the first version of reality series Big Brother created specifically for U.S. Hispanics.

Gran Hermano is a Spanish-language reality show that starts with 14 strangers living together in a house isolated from the outside world — aside from the cameras and microphones recording them 24/7 — who vote each other out of the house one by one. The series, which will feature a U.S. Hispanic cast, is produced by Endemol Shine Latino. Telemundo will air Gran Hermano over 13 weeks, with a digital hub at Telemundo.com that allows viewers to check on the action at anytime.

“We are pleased to add yet another truly global hit franchise to Telemundo’s reality lineup,” said Luis Silberwasser, president, Telemundo. “Our viewers are passionate and engaged with reality entertainment programming, and with Gran Hermano our partners at Endemol Shine North America have provided us with an addictive new series whose cast will fully represent the changing face of America."

“This series continues to resonate with TV audiences all over the world and our team has developed an exciting new version that we believe will resonate with the Spanish-language viewers here in the U.S.,” added Endemol Shine North America cochairmen and coCEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin.