Telemundo Adds Two Programming Execs

Telemundo Media announced Thursday it has hired Jesús Torres Viera as executive VP of programming and content and Daniel Cubillo to the newly created position of VP of content development, non-scripted.

In his new role, Torres Viera will oversee Telemundo's program planning and development and promotional scheduling. Cubillo will head up the company's non-scripted division.

Torres Viera will report to Telemundo president Emilio Romano, while Cubillo will report to Torres Viera. Both will be based in Miami.

"Jesús and Daniel have extensive production experience and proven track records in content development," said Romano. "Jesús is a well-respected industry leader who has a deep understanding of the multi-platform TV experience and Daniel is one of television's most sought after and creative producers whose vision will be an important part of our growth in the years ahead. These roles are pivotal to Telemundo's ongoing success and a great addition to the executive team."

Torres Viera most recently served as a partner and consultant for Jtvmedia and Ploptv. Cubillo comes over from Univision Studios, where he was content manager and creative director.