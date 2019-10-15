Telemundo Adds New Sponsors to Latin American Music Awards

Telemundo has signed up Boost Mobile, Ford, L’Oreal Paris, State Farm, Verizon and Universal Studios Hollywood as new corporate sponsors of Latin American Music Awards.

The new sponsors join incumbents Toyota, Ulta Beauty and Xfinity. This year’s award show airs Thursday.

Telemundo and Universal Studios Hollywood are part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable markets Xfinity.

"At NBCUniversal and Telemundo, we've seen the demand for authentic, inclusive and relevant stories grow," said Carrie Stimmel, executive VP, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal. "We're thrilled to be working with leading companies across industries to meet this demand and craft brand stories that not only drive results, but also engage viewers where they are during a premiere cultural event like the Latin American Music Awards.”

Most of the key sponsors have worked with Telemundo on some unique promotions attached to the award show.

Boost Mobile will air special ads that tease what “more” is coming up in the show that align with its “Mobile with More” slogan. Boost will also sponsor one of the awards.

Ford, promoting its 2020 Explorer model, will sponsor a closing sequence the network calls the first of its kind. Ford will also be presenting real-time highlights and moments from the red-carpet show on Twitter.

L’Oreal Paris will be featured during the show and is sponsoring an award category.

State Farm will also be featured throughout the show.

Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid will be featured during the red carpet show as nominee Silvestre Dangond shows him with the vehicle on his journey to the AMAs. Custom content will be created and shared across broadcast and social channels.

Ulta Beauty has Jeimy Osorio and the band Ladama creating a custom anthem during a show-with-a-show. A performance of the song will be distributed across digital and social platforms. Ulta is also sponsoring personal stories from Osario, wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella and soccer player Janelly Farias designed to inspire fans.

Universal Studios Hollywood will run a series of spots, Actress Carmen Aub is shown running late for the award show because she’s having too much fun at Jurassic Park--The Ride. She Facetimes with co-presenter Karim Mendiburu, who reminds her she needs to get to the theater to give out an award.

Verizon is sponsoring a New Music Drop segment featuring music being released across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Verizon has been working with LatinX Now, an entertainment program reaching English and Spanish bi-cultural audiences across Telemundo, Universo and NBCU’s E!. Verizon will have two live commercials from the red carpet featuring Christian Acosta and an integration in the Latin AMA’s Twitter livestream.

Xfinity, as part of its Hispanic Heritage Month activities, will highlight the people behind the scenes who make the awards show possible, including everyone from the performers, to the makeup artists and carpenters.