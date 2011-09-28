Telemundo Acquires Ten Disney-Pixar Films
Telemundo
announced Wednesday it has acquired the rights to ten of Disney-Pixar's
films to be broadcast in Spanish.
The
first film, The Incredibles, will debut Oct. 2
"Hispanics
make up one-quarter of the audiences that attend animated films," said
JoshuaMintz, senior executive VP, Telemundo Entertainment. "We are proud to be
able to bring the very best in animation to our audience. This new and exciting
deal will allow our audiences to watch some of their favorite Disney-Pixar
productions in the comfort of their homes, in addition to the high-quality
original productions they have come to love and expect from Telemundo."
The
other nine animated films are Toy Story, Toy Story 2, A Bug's Life, Cars,
Up, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Ratatouille, and Monsters, Inc.
