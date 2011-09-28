Telemundo Acquires Ten Disney-Pixar Films

Telemundo

announced Wednesday it has acquired the rights to ten of Disney-Pixar's

films to be broadcast in Spanish.

The

first film, The Incredibles, will debut Oct. 2

"Hispanics

make up one-quarter of the audiences that attend animated films," said

JoshuaMintz, senior executive VP, Telemundo Entertainment. "We are proud to be

able to bring the very best in animation to our audience. This new and exciting

deal will allow our audiences to watch some of their favorite Disney-Pixar

productions in the comfort of their homes, in addition to the high-quality

original productions they have come to love and expect from Telemundo."

The

other nine animated films are Toy Story, Toy Story 2, A Bug's Life, Cars,

Up, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Ratatouille, and Monsters, Inc.