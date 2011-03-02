Telemudo's ‘La Reina Del Sur' Beats Premiere Record In NightTwo
Bucking a usual broadcast trend, Tuesday night's episode of telenovela
La Reina Del Sur (Queen of the South)
on Telemundo drew 2.8 million viewers, beating its record-breaking Monday
premiere by 19%, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The Monday episode was Telemundo's highest rated original
production debut in network history with 2.4 million total viewers and 1.5
million adults 18-49.
La Reina's Tuesday
show also grew 23% from the prior night with adults 18-49, to 1.9 million
viewers.
