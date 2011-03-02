Telemudo's ‘La Reina Del Sur' Beats Premiere Record In NightTwo

Bucking a usual broadcast trend, Tuesday night's episode of telenovela

La Reina Del Sur (Queen of the South)

on Telemundo drew 2.8 million viewers, beating its record-breaking Monday

premiere by 19%, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

The Monday episode was Telemundo's highest rated original

production debut in network history with 2.4 million total viewers and 1.5

million adults 18-49.

La Reina's Tuesday

show also grew 23% from the prior night with adults 18-49, to 1.9 million

viewers.